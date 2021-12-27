East Alabama Health limits visitation as COVID cases begin to surge

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Due to our community’s COVID positivity rate, visitation level at East Alabama Health is changing to red, effective immediately. Learn more about the visitation levels here: https://bit.ly/3eqSKKc

“Our Emergency Departments are currently seeing record volumes due to people seeking routine, non-emergent COVID testing. Please use the emergency room for true medical emergencies. If you suspect you may have COVID and have minor symptoms, please contact your health care provider or an urgent care facility for a COVID test,” said East Alabama Health in a statement.

If you suspect you have COVID and have any of the more severe symptoms listed below, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) advises you to seek medical attention immediately:

• trouble breathing

• persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• new confusion

• inability to wake or stay awake

• bluish lips or face

ADPH also advises calling your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you. https://www.eamc.org/news-and-media/covid-update-december-27-2021