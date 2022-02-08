East Alabama Heath: Women may experience additional heart attack symptoms

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, East Alabama Health wants you to take care of your heart.

“Although chest pain remains the most common heart attack symptom for both women and men, women may experience less common warning signs. Lightheadedness, extreme fatigue, and indigestion may be indicators of a heart attack for women, with or without the presence of chest pain,” shared EAH.

Knowing these less common signs and symptoms could save you or someone you love if you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, dial 9-1-1 immediately.