East Alabama AT&T workers join nine state strike protesting unfair labor practices

OPELIKA , Ala. (WRBL) – AT&T workers in east Alabama are holding signs in a strike along Airport road in Opelika.

On Friday, August 23, 2019, theCommunications Workers of America members at AT&T Southeast announced they plan to go on strike at midnight over unfair labor practices committed by management during negotiations for a new contract.

CWA filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against AT&T – claiming they were not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions.

“We entered these negotiations prepared to bargain in good faith with AT&T to address our members’ concerns and to work together to find solutions,” said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt. “Our talks have stalled because it has become clear that AT&T has not sent negotiators who have the power to make decisions so we can move forward toward a new contract.”

The CWA says the strike involves more than 20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

The CWA says Additional unfair labor practice charges have been filed against the company in Florida for illegally disciplining members for wearing union memorabilia and for participating in activities that are protected under the National Labor Relations Act. CWA members in South Florida initiated a strike over the company’s unfair labor practices on August 22.

The Communications Workers of America represents working men and women in telecommunications, customer service, media, airlines, public service and manufacturing.

WRBL has crew on the scene leaning with the workers and will update you on this story as the strike progresses.