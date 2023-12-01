BEULAH, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators say on Thursday night, November 30, at 11:42 PM, a Beulah man shot and killed his elderly grandfather.

The the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service at a residence on Lee Road 390 in the Beulah community. The call reported a male subject, identified as Ralph Oneal Wilson, 79, had been shot. Deputies discovered Wilson deceased inside the residence. Lee County Sheriff’s Office Investigators identified the alleged perpetrator as Wiltavious Tamario Wilson, 31, the grandson of the victim. The two were allegedly arguing prior to the deadly shooting.

Deputies recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the crime. Wiltavious Wilson has been charged with Murder, a class A felony, and is being held without bond at the Lee County Detention Center.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).