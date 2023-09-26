CUSSETTA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County man has been sentenced to 12 months in county jail after pleading guilty to having sexual intercourse with a friend’s dog. The crime was captured on video.

According to court documents, obtained this week by WRBL, 66-year-old Stanley Eugene Price pled guilty to one count of Bestiality, a Class A misdemeanor on September 21.

According to court documents, the dog’s owner met with Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies in May and informed them Price had sexual intercourse with their 11-year-old Husky. Investigators were able to retrieve video footage from a home security DVR showing the act. According to the complaint, Price was not intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Price was arrested a few days later, and a bond was set at $1,000. According to court documents, Price pled guilty this month on September 21 and will serve three months of the 12-month sentence and pay court fines. When Price is released, he will be on probation and ordered to attend counseling.