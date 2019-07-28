East Alabama man killed in motorcycle/vehicle crash along I-85 in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama motorcycle driver has died along Interstate 85.

The deadly two-vehicle crash happened Saturday night, July 27th, around 10:42.

State Troopers report 39-year-old Kyle Vaughan Jones was killed when the 2007 Suzuki motorcycle he was operating was struck by a 2012 Honda Accord. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris released more information Sunday afternoon.

“Jones died instantly when he apparently was struck by another vehicle while traveling north on I-85 near the 49-mile marker in the northbound lane. It is still under investigation as to exactly what caused the accident, but it is believed that Jones was killed in the initial impact and that several vehicles may have struck Jones before traffic could be stopped,” said Harris.

Harris says Jones died from multiple blunt force impact injuries. Jones was wearing a helmet.

“There were no other injuries, but several vehicles did make contact with Jones’s motorcycle after the initial impact trying to avoid striking Jones,” said Harrie.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama State Troopers of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jones’ family and friends.