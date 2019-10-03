East Alabama Medical Center offering Level 2 NICU care for preterm babies

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – News 3 is taking you inside East Alabama Medical Center, where families who experience early labor now have access to a Neonatologist with EAMC’s Level 2 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Dr. Audra Prince has two decades of experience in caring for infants and premature newborns. The University of Arkansas Medical School graduate has close family ties to Lee County and was born at East Alabama Medical Center, where she’s now the Medical Director for EAMC’s Level 2 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The NICU began serving families in June of 2019.

“Right now we are at a Level 2, which means we can keep babies that are 32 weeks and older gestation or 1500 grams, which is a little over three pounds and bigger than that. We have plans to go to a Level 3 in the next few years, and we will be able to keep babies as small as they come out,” shared Dr. Prince.

EAMC’s Level Two NICU allows local families to remain closer to home and family until the baby is ready for discharge, which can take weeks or months.

Dr. Prince says babies can usually be discharged around their due date. So, if a child is born eight weeks early, their stay in the hospital can be up to eight weeks or longer. East Alabama families no longer have to travel back and forth from Montgomery or Birmingham if their newborn needs a Level 2 NICU. Families are allowed to stay at home, while their baby remains at the hospital. This means parents can find support from nearby relatives or friends. Also, they can stay closer to other children and work if needed. Plus, they can save money by not worrying about travel expenses or staying in a hotel.

“It allows a family to stay together, and they are also receiving great care. It’s a win for everybody,” said Dr. Prince.

Dr. Prince is also trained to help families and infants who experience life-threatening early labor.

“Our team can resuscitate and stabilize any size baby. So, if we have a very early 27 to 25-week baby, we can stabilize, and I can take care of that baby until we can get baby transported to Montgomery or Birmingham where they need to go,” said Dr. Prince.

Dr. Prince says her staff of nurses and respiratory care specialists are some of the best she’s worked with in the field. Since June, EAMC’s Level 2 NICU has cared for 76 preterm babies who are as young as 32 weeks.