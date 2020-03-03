East Alabama Medical Center remembers 23 victims lost in March 3rd tornadoes one year later

Opelika, Alabama (WRBL) A “Time of Remembrance” was held this morning at the East Alabama Medical Center honoring the 23 lives lost last year from the deadly tornado.

The chapel was filled with members of the community comforting and praying for the victims’ families.

They lit 23 candles honoring each victim, following with a special song for healing.

News 3 spoke with the Chaplain of the hospital who says they wanted to do this to remember one of their own.

“We lost one of our own Maggie Robinson one of our nurses who worked here for 40 years and so not only to remember Maggie but to remember all of the 23 victims. We’re in this together God tells us to love him and love one another so I think this is the best way to love our neighbor,” says Laura Eason, East Alabama Medical Center Chaplain.

Eason says two days after the tornado hit, the hospital created a tornado recovery group called MEND.

It was a community-wide effort to provide recovery services to those affected by the March 3rd tornadoes in Beauregard and Smiths Station.