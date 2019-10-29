East Alabama Mourns: Funeral services happening this week for siblings Sharon and William Gess

NOTASULGA, Ala. (WRBL) – Hundreds of mourners are expected to gather to pay their final respects as visitation and funeral services happen this week for Sharon Gess, a beloved East Alabama Medical Center employee and her brother, William “Bobby” Gess.

Visitation for Sharon and Bobby will be Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at The Peoples Funeral Home Chapel located at 500 Fonville St., Tuskegee, AL 36083. (334) 727-0140.

Services for 60-year-old William “Bobby” Gess will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. from The Peoples Funeral Home Chapel in Tuskegee, Alabama, with Bro. Fred D. Gray, Jr. officiating.

Services for 48-year-old Sharon Gess will be held Friday, November 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama, with Rev. Bobby White officiating.

Sharon and Bobby will be buried in Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama, following Sharon’s funeral with The Peoples Funeral Home directing.

