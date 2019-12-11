East Alabama soon-to-be parents dance with joy in “Oh Na Na Na” Challenge

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama couple is celebrating the soon- to-be arrival of their baby girl by showing off their dance moves for the Oh Na Na Na TikTok Dance Challenge. The precious video is sure to make you smile and get your feet moving while the lyrics “Oh Na Na Na” are stuck in your head!

Max and Sydney Allen are a beloved east Alabama couple. Max is a former Auburn University Cheerleader and now works as a fitness and gymnastics coach. Sydney works in an Opelika dental office and graduated from hygiene school at UAB.

Max and Sydney Allen

Their faith is central in everything they do, including how they love one another and plan on raising their baby girl. Max and Sydney are high school sweethearts who met while attending a church camp at the beach. The athletic couple were put in charge of the retreat’s sports activities and were introduced by a girl named Jada. The couple is naming their little girl Jada Marie, after the young girl who brought them together at church camp when they were teens. Jada is due February 15, 2020.

Max shared the Oh Na Na Na TiKTok Dance Challenge on his Facebook page with the following caption:

Jada don’t stand a chance….😂😂😂 thisisus #bestie #fineandpregnant #mybabymomma #wifey

Cheers to the happy couple as they embark upon parenthood. They give new meaning to the term #couplegoals.