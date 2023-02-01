HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A 26-year-old east Alabama woman allegedly shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning and is now charged with Murder.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the suspect, Deshondra Shawnese Green, was an acquaintance of the alleged victim Sammie Pritchett. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the 36-year-old Hurtsburo man dead at 2:05 a.m. on Feb. 1 from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened near Lloyd Street. A possible motive has not been made public. We are awaiting Green’s mugshot.

Meanwhile, Pritchett is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery AL for an autopsy.

