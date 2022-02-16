East Alabama’s Dr. Linda Farmer’s purpose was to serve, which she did until the end

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Dr. Linda Farmer, a beloved Oncologist in East Alabama health, has passed away from the same disease she spent her life helping others survive. News 3 spoke with her husband as the community mourns Dr. Farmer and the 18-year career she devoted to more than 7,000 patients.

Dr. Linda Farmer is remembered as a beautiful soul fueled by grit, compassion, humor, intellect, and a deep understanding of the human condition when faced with a life-altering illness. The wife, mother, physician, marathon runner passed away this week from stomach cancer. She was 51.

“One of my main themes with Linda and her friends were I’d ask them, “Why wasn’t the Roman Empire built in one day?” They would go, “I don’t know, why?” I would say, “Because a woman wasn’t in charge.” The multi-tasking I would argue females, in general, are better at, but my wife was able to do and manage was nothing short of remarkable. I am not talking one day or a week or months, and I am talking years. She routinely called herself at three in the morning because one of her seven-thousand patients had not come back for a follow-up because they had been cancer-free for six years, and she knew the follow-up was past due,” said Kermit Farmer, Dr. Farmer’s husband.

Dr. Linda Farmer

Dr. Farmer persevered at the start of her career after Kermit says she was let go from a local practice. However, E.L Spencer saw her brilliance. Spencer, who would later help fund the Spencer Cancer Center at East Alabama Health, worked to keep Dr. Farmer in east Alabama. As a result, Linda and Kermit’s son is named after Spencer. He’s now 15.

“She used Elmer’s glue and duck tape to build a cancer practice, to what it is today a 93,000 square foot facility. She spells love – T-I-M-E. It’s a lost art I would argue with now in medicine,” said Farmer.

After she passed, a dear friend wrote to me saying – “Dr. Farmer was everything the world needs more of.” Her words are the truest I’ve ever read and shared. Donations can be made in her honor to the EAMC Foundation Spencer Cancer Center Patient Fund or The Lee County Humane Society. The funeral service will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. CST. The church is located at 137 S. Gay Street in Auburn. No visitation. No graveside service due to cremation. All guests are encouraged to wear light blue (UNC blue) that attend.

Before Dr. Farmer died, her family wrote a letter to her 700 active patients to be delivered after her passing. The Farmer family shared it with us to share with you:

January 27th, 2022

Dear Patients,

Cancer is fickle.

Back in May, when I first wrote a letter to you, we thought I had Stage One stomach cancer. I had 4/5 of my stomach removed with surgery. We did not know at the time I also had retroperitoneal fibrosis (RPF). This caused my organs to stick together, which was problematic for the surgeon – leading to many complications thereafter. Unfortunately, we did not remove all of the cancer. I have active cancer now with no treatment options. This letter will reach you after my passing.

I cannot thank you enough for all the cards, letters, and support. I could not respond to all the outpouring of love. My family felt your presence in every moment of the journey.

With cancer, we are all in the same storm together, but in a different boat. Please hear me when I say cancer is not a death sentence. You might be surprised to know many of my patients are still alive from 18 years ago when my medical practice began. They are doing well, healthy, and living their best life. This is what I want for you. You must navigate the seas physically, emotionally, and spiritually. This will serve you well and give you an authentic purpose day in and day out.

God knows the plans he has for me… and for you. All attempts to understand God’s plan does nothing but minimize His purpose. Our creator did not give us the ability to answer the “why” questions. The Bible says in 1 Corinthians 13:12 “We don’t yet see things clearly. We’re squinting in a fog, peering through a mist. But it won’t be long before the weather clears and the sun shines bright! We’ll see it all then, see it all as clearly as God sees us, knowing him directly just as he knows us!” I find comfort in knowing my questions will be answered soon.

If you pray, pray for my son and his continued development as a healthy teenager. My heart is heaviest for him. Also pray I get front row seats to a few UNC games. I’m guessing TVs won’t be needed anymore. Heaven holds so many privileges we can’t even conceive what our creator has in store for us.

With His Abundant love and Grace,

Linda

Obituary and Service Arrangements for HYOSEON LINDA LEE FARMER: The Lord has received a beautiful soul in heaven. Linda, our beloved physician, mentor, friend, sister, wife, and mother, left this world a little less bright on Feb. 15, 2022. Linda was a compassionate and determined physician. Her patients loved her and trusted their lives to her. Linda’s devotion, love, and care for them were unsurpassed. She would never give up on them. She walked hundreds, if not thousands, of journeys down the cancer road with them. She knew their life story, she knew their hopes, dreams, and fears. Linda was determined to help them live their lives to the best outcome. The patients and families who were in her care will never know a fiercer fighter for them than Linda. The staff at the Spencer Cancer Center loved their matriarch. Every day she stood side by side with them to care and fight for her patients. She would rise early to make sure all tests, orders, and schedules were complete. She would stay until the job was finished and make sure there were no stones left unturned. The sacrifice she made to care for others will never be truly known. Linda’s legacy will be carried on by her colleagues and staff at The Spencer Cancer Center. Linda was a competitor. She challenged herself her whole life. Her determination took a 14-year-old immigrant girl from South Korea, who spoke no English at the time, to become the successful woman we all love. She was an avid runner. She ran two half-marathons and 12 marathons as we watched from the sidelines. When she set a goal, she saw it through then set another goal. She was always moving forward in life and never settled for “the status quo.” Linda was not confrontational but she was a strong protector of her family, friends, and patients. She was an advocate for what was right. And boy was she stubborn! When she drew her line in the sand you knew it. Not in an ugly way but when she knew she was right, she usually was, and it was futile to argue. Linda loved to travel. Disney cruises and especially the beach. These times shared with her family and friends were precious to her and those she loved. She loved the sun on her face and being able to relax. We wish she could have made it to the beach one more time. We know she is somewhere walking barefoot in the sand. Linda loved, and we mean loved her University of North Carolina basketball team. She shared her love of all things UNC with her friends and patients but especially her family and niece JoAnn. She decorated her office and exam rooms with UNC memorabilia. Her office was an extension of her passion that she shared with her patients and staff. Linda never forgot a birthday or special occasion. She always sent handwritten cards and gifts. We should practice the distinctive touch she showed in this way. It means the world to someone. Linda would offer her home for celebrations. parties, showers, dinners for high school dances, senior photos, anything to share and bring happiness to others. Linda would love for us to show random acts of kindness to each other. Linda loved her family. She loved Kermit and Spencer. She loved Spencer from the first moment she saw him. Seeing a picture of Linda holding Spencer in the South Korean airport is the epitome of the unconditional love she had for him. Please hold Spencer in your heart for Linda. He is going to need her village to be there for him.Kermit and Linda met at a dog park in Birmingham. Their love for dogs brought them together and they shared that love to the end. Chi, Cassie, and Hashbrown are all with her now. Ruby and Jordan (otherwise known as F5) will continue to hold the fort down here for a while longer. Linda and Kermit were the Ying and Yang for each other for20 years. One of Kermit’s favorite quotes is Linda saying to him “I knew you loved me when I first saw your pupils dilate” which is soooo Linda. Linda was the left-brain thinker, fact-based, scientific, methodical planner. Kermit is the right brain thinker, creative, out-of-the-box, visual planner. Together they made an unstoppable team. Kermit was always doing something “crazy” like showing up at home with Talbot’s actual big red doors when the store closed in Auburn, to liberating a Krispy Kreme “hot now” sign and repurposing it into a pool table light. Linda would roll her eyes at most of these things, but the Talbot doors are still there and the Krispy Kreme pool light made a magical comeback in the past few years. That is how they rolled as a couple. Most of all, Linda will be remembered as a child of God. She was a faithful servant throughout her life. Her selfless acts of love and kindness and the lives she touched will continue her legacy. Her purpose was to serve, which she did until the end. We are all shocked and saddened by the loss of our friend. This world is a cruel place sometimes and situations happen that we cannot understand. This is one of those times. It is not supposed to be this way and it is surreal to all of us. If you want to celebrate Linda Lee Farmer’s life … Be kind to one another. Take care of one another. Linda spent her life as a beacon of hope for many. Hope was her gift to the world. It is our responsibility to carry this beacon of hope for her. Without hope there is nothing. Hope in the future. The hope in meeting her again someday. When you think of Linda, she would want you to smile and believe in the hope of tomorrow. It is the least we can do to continue her legacy. Linda is survived by her Godparents Tom and Vicki Hunt; her husband Kermit Paul Farmer III; her son Spencer Kermit Farmer; their dogs Ruby and Jordan; her Aunt Inae Manuel; her brother Junmo Lee (Youngshin), her sister Enjoo Joung (Yong); her nephews Andrew Joung and Josh Lee and her nieces Joanne Joung and Hannah Lee. She also leaves behind many beloved family and friends living in America, South Korea, and Japan who will miss her beyond measure. We live to tell her story. Donations can be made to the EAMC Foundation Spencer Cancer Center Patient Fund or The Lee County Humane Society. The funeral service will be held at Auburn United Methodist Church on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. CST. The church is located at 137 S. Gay Street in Auburn. No visitation. No graveside service due to cremation. All guests are encouraged to wear light blue (UNC blue) that attend.