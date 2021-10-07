East Brewton staff, residents clean up after flooding

EAST BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Recovery efforts are underway as floodwaters recede in East Brewton.

Major flooding was reported Wednesday as several inches of rain poured on the city.

City staff was working to clean out the town’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store Thursday afternoon. The store closed after three feet of water was found inside. The store is expected to open back up in about two weeks.

It’s unclear at this time how much the store lost in goods.

“Right now, it’s too close to tell because there’s so much in the store that we are having to throw away,” said general manager Cyndi Lundy.

The majority of roads closed in East Brewton due to flooding are back open again. Residents say the flooding caught them off guard.

“Nobody was prepared. Nobody,” said East Brewton resident Leighann Quates. “We could expect something like this with a hurricane but not just a regular rainstorm.”

Quates said her home flooded on Wednesday, but she had most of it cleaned up as of Thursday afternoon.

It’s been quite the year for weather-related headaches for East Brewton. In June, a tornado caused devastating damage to the city.

“September of last year, we had a big flood like this. Then, we had the tornado and we got another flood. Now some of us have done something wrong, so we going to have to straighten it out,” joked Terry Clark, mayor of East Brewton.

W.S. Neal Elementary School and High School were closed Thursday due to the flooding but officials said they will be back open on Friday.