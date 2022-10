COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Nov. 1, Morris Road between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will close for construction relating to the Spiderweb Road Project.

According to Director of Communications & Community Fairs Teasha Johnson, the road is expected to re-open on Nov. 30.

Provided by Columbus Consolidated Government

Drivers are asked to be cautious and follow the detour signs.

A prior report on the Spiderweb Road Project can be found here.