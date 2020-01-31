Ebenezer pastor Raphael Warnock enters US Senate race

FILE – In this July 30, 2015 file photo, Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, right, speaks during a press conference after Confederate flags were found on the church’s premises in Atlanta. Warnock announced his campaign for the U.S. Senate on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 challenging recently appointed Republican Kelly Loeffler. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – The pastor of the Rev. Martin Luther King’s church in Atlanta is running for the U.S. Senate.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock is challenging newly appointed Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia.

Warnock has an influential pulpit at Ebenezer Baptist Church and quickly gained a key endorsement from former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Loeffler is a wealthy businesswoman and political novice who already has to defend the seat against her fellow Republican, Rep. Doug Collins.

Their battle over loyalty to President Donald Trump could test the support of suburban voters and women for the GOP in what’s shaping up to be a battleground state.