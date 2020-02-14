Economic Developers plan to bring more than 500 jobs

Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Last year Columbus economic developers announced 10 projects that are projected to bring more than 500 new jobs to the area. This year they plan to deliver those promised projects and jobs.

The projects will create more than $92 million in new capital investments, with the upcoming jobs they are planning to grant opportunities to residents in every field of work. According to the Economic Developers of Columbus.

” I think that any time you can announce new jobs and new capital investments it not only has an impact on the company, and the individuals itself but it has a ripple effect on the economy.” said Brian Sillito the Executive Vice President of Economic Development.

Those 10 projects will present jobs in manufacturing, the call center, and hospitality work.

Companies such as Zummit plastics, Califormulations, Hampton inn and TSYS are looking to expand within the area.

” If we can get companies, individuals, and decision makers to Columbus to actually see what have to offer then often times that is the key to success.” said Sillitto.

The jobs are expected to start a hiring process in the first quarter of 2021.