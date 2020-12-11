Economist: 2021 outlook for Columbus “very good”

Economist Dr. Jeffrey Humphreys recently delivered a virtual 2021 Economic Outlook for Columbus. Humphreys said the 2021 outlook for Columbus is very good. Some of the positives Humphreys cited include military spending is up, several promising economic development projects in the pipeline, and the leisure and hospitality industry in a position for recovery.

Humphreys said the Columbus area lost 11% of its jobs compared to the nation which lost 15%.

To watch Dr. Jeffrey Humphreys’ virtual presentation in its entirety, click here.

Dr. Jeffrey Humphreys is the director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.