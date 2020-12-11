 

Economist: 2021 outlook for Columbus “very good”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Economist Dr. Jeffrey Humphreys recently delivered a virtual 2021 Economic Outlook for Columbus. Humphreys said the 2021 outlook for Columbus is very good. Some of the positives Humphreys cited include military spending is up, several promising economic development projects in the pipeline, and the leisure and hospitality industry in a position for recovery.

Humphreys said the Columbus area lost 11% of its jobs compared to the nation which lost 15%.

To watch Dr. Jeffrey Humphreys’ virtual presentation in its entirety, click here.

Dr. Jeffrey Humphreys is the director of the Selig Center for Economic Growth at the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

69° / 51°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 69° 51°

Saturday

71° / 54°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 71° 54°

Sunday

68° / 54°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 68° 54°

Monday

59° / 41°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 60% 59° 41°

Tuesday

57° / 44°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 57° 44°

Wednesday

56° / 34°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 56° 34°

Thursday

54° / 33°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 54° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

66°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

62°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

52°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
52°

51°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

58°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
58°

61°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
61°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories