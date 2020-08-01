Ed Orgeron sends condolences after death of UL Lafayette assistant coach D.J. Looney

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron offered his heartfelt condolences on the passing of UL Lafayette assistant football coach D.J. Looney, who died Saturday following a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field.

“Our prayers are with Coach Looney’s family and the Ragin Cajun Football team. He will be missed. God bless.”

Looney was confirmed dead at University Hospital & Clinics, which is located across the street from Cajun Field.

He was 31 years old.

