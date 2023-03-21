LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The race for mayor in LaGrange has been decided.

Unofficial results show Willie T. Edmondson received 55% of the vote to Jim Arrington’s 45%.

The city of LaGrange has been searching for a new leader after longtime Mayor Jim Thornton, who served as LaGrange’s mayor since 2013, announced his resignation in October of last year; after accepting a position as the new Director of Governmental Relations for the Georgia Municipal Association.

Edmondson will serve the rest of Thornton’s term, which is around two more years.

Edmondson and Arrington, who were both former city councilors, ran in hopes of replacing longtime Mayor Jim Thornton.