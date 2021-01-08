 

 

Education head Betsy DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric

News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix International Academy in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy.

She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday. News of DeVos’ resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In a farewell letter to Congress earlier this week, DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

43° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 43° 42°

Friday

47° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 23% 47° 33°

Saturday

50° / 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 50° 29°

Sunday

53° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 53° 35°

Monday

52° / 41°
Showers
Showers 39% 52° 41°

Tuesday

54° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 44% 54° 34°

Wednesday

57° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 57° 33°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

11 PM
Showers
51%
43°

43°

12 AM
Showers
59%
43°

44°

1 AM
Showers
52%
44°

45°

2 AM
Showers
40%
45°

44°

3 AM
Cloudy
22%
44°

44°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
44°

44°

5 AM
Cloudy
22%
44°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
44°

44°

7 AM
Cloudy
23%
44°

43°

8 AM
Cloudy
18%
43°

43°

9 AM
Cloudy
21%
43°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
44°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
45°

45°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
45°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

47°

2 PM
Cloudy
9%
47°

47°

3 PM
Cloudy
4%
47°

46°

4 PM
Cloudy
4%
46°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
4%
46°

45°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
45°

44°

7 PM
Cloudy
4%
44°

43°

8 PM
Cloudy
4%
43°

42°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
42°

41°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
41°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories