Accessibility to education: Harris County’s Mobile Learning Lab

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County is a large county, and with rural areas accessibility to resources like internet at home isn’t always available to every student. This is where the school district’s Mobile Learning Lab comes in.

The Harris County School District’s Mobile Learning Lab is a bus that’s essentially a classroom on wheels. It comes equipped with internet, onboard computers, dry erase board tables, school supplies like pencils, crayons and paper and even a library in the back for younger students. All resources that Harris County School District’s Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Shelia Baker says help support students and families.

“There are parts of our county that do not have internet accessibility, so the Mobile Learning Lab helps of course with that part of not being able to have internet in their homes,” said Baker. “So they can be able to have it here on the Mobile Learning Lab, but also for some of our students who just don’t have it at all, regardless of where they live, we want to be able to go out and make sure that our students had access to resources that would help them not be limited. And this is our way of giving back to our community as community outreach, but also to better support our students.”

In addition to the tools and resources on board, a certified teacher and bus driver accompany the Mobile Learning Lab, so students have someone who can answer their questions, help them with homework, studying and more.

“That support factors very important because students don’t just go on the mobile learning lab, they actually have someone there to help tutor them, assist with homework, ask questions and to guide them,” said Baker. “So they do have a full hour of hands on support via tutor by a certified teacher.”

The bus isn’t just for students. It’s also for parents and families who can use the internet and resources to complete job applications or study if they’re in school themselves.

The bus goes to five different places throughout the district: Hamilton, Waverly Hall, Whitesville, Pine Mountain and Shiloh. The bus stays at each site for one hour from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The schedule for the rest of the school year detailing when and where the Mobile Learning Lab will be is available on the Harris County School District’s Website. You can also find a photo of the calendar below.