MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs is introducing new changes to the Alabama G. I. Dependent Scholarship Program.

According to the department, on July 31, the minimum disability rating requirement for the program will increase to 40%, causing the end of the grandfather clause; which has been in effect since 2017.

The ADVA advocates for veterans or the families of veterans who need additional information or assistance to visit one of the ADVA offices located across the state.

The ADVA says applications for dependents of eligible veterans rated 20-30% must be submitted to the ADVA Headquarters Office by July 30.

The program provides aid for tuition, books, and instructional fees for qualifying dependents. Eligible students attending an eligible public or private college can receive up to the Department of Defense Tuition Assistance Cap of $250 per credit hour and up to $1000 to cover textbooks and instructional fees each semester; after other grants and scholarships have been used.

For more information about the program, visit the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs website.