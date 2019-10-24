Alabama law enforcement, school system teaming up to keep students safe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the State Department of Education are teaming up to provide a new level of school safety, a program that will change the response time of an emergency.

This program, the Alabama Alert System for Education, won’t add anymore security to schools in terms of manpower, but the goal is to make the emergency response time quicker. The response time in an emergency is critical.

“The best thing that we can do is to be prepared for any incident,” State Superintendent Eric Mackey said.

For the first time, city county and state law enforcement will be on the same page at just the push of a button.

“The county officer and the trooper are going to get that same thing without having to hear dispatcher dispatch them,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.

Mackey said school safety is always on the minds of parents, students and educators, given recent tragedies across the country.

“We want to always be training better,” he said. “We want to always be thinking about what potential threats are and this is a piece of that.”

The program will be managed by a company called nSide.

“This is the first of it’s kind,” said Steve McKinney, CEO of nSide. “There is no singular unified system like this anywhere.”

This new level of school protection is coming at no cost to local school districts, but will cost $60,000 per year for the state. The plan is set to be fully implemented by next school year.

