Auburn’s Research and Innovation Center is looking to grow the next big idea

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Education, innovation, and community well-being are converging at The Park. The 171-acre property adjacent to Auburn University on South College Street is already home to the MRI Research Center and College of Osteopathic Medicine. The Research and Innovation Center, completed in September 2020, works to find and grow the next big idea.

At 22-years-old Zac, Young is an entrepreneur on the verge of graduating from Auburn University while building his business, Vulcan Line Tools. Young has invented a tool power companies can use to measure powerline readings.

“Strap it around your powerline and its connections to an app on your phone where you are getting sag, tension, and temperature readings in five seconds,” said Young.

Young won SEC’s Business Idea Competition and made his first sale last week from his office inside AU’s 40.7 million dollar Research and Innovation Center.

“Our goal is to help them take their idea their business idea forward and increase their probability for success,” shared Lucian Bifano, Director of New Venture Accelerator Operations and Auburn University.

The state-of-the-art incubator links entrepreneurs with top executive mentors who are sharing their secrets to success.

“So what we want is a boot camp, what they need to know this is not purely an academic program this is a hands-on get in the trenches with them and teach them how to build a company from A to Z,” said Cary Chandler, Senior Director AU Business Development and Startups.

The Park at Auburn works with students, professors, and community members to help grow their great ideas and secure funding. The Park is a collaborative environment rich with talent and innovative ideas, from medical discoveries and environmental research to world-class event space and business accelerator programs. The Auburn Research and Technology Foundation includes several entities working together, nurturing a healthy and prosperous entrepreneurial environment from launching businesses in their infancy stages to supporting mature companies.

“We have nine, I think, venture capital firms tracking all of our companies, and they want to know on a quarterly basis where these companies are in the process. We had two get funded for over 10 million dollars. We already have some great success stories,” shared Chandler.

The Park is also home to the Auburn Medical Pavilion. This 35-million East Alabama Medical Center health sciences research building will house two East Alabama Medical Center units, a free-standing emergency department, and an ambulatory surgery center with four surgical suites. The Auburn Medical Pavilion will create internships and clinical research opportunities and house other health science and medical research units. Construction is almost complete, and the facility looks to open sometime this summer.