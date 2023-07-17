AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced the schedule for the Back to School Sales Tax Holiday, which will occur this upcoming weekend on July 21-23.

According to the city, the following school items will be exempt from sales tax:

Clothing – All clothing suitable for general use will be exempt unless it appears on the taxable list. The city says clothing must cost up to $100 or less to be exempt from sales tax.

– All clothing suitable for general use will be exempt unless it appears on the taxable list. The city says clothing must cost up to $100 or less to be exempt from sales tax. Computers and Software – A single purchase of up to $750 or less will be exempt from sales tax. Electronic exempted items include computers, computer software, and school computer supplies.

– A single purchase of up to $750 or less will be exempt from sales tax. Electronic exempted items include computers, computer software, and school computer supplies. School Supplies – Any items amounting to $50 or less per item that students commonly use in school will be exempt. The city says school supplies include art supplies, reference maps, globes, and textbooks on official school book lists that amount to over $30 but less than $50 and books that are less than $30 per book.

The following items are not exempt from sales tax during the Sales Tax Holiday Weekend:

Clothing accessories include handbags, jewelry, sunglasses, and umbrellas.

Protective equipment like breathing masks, hard hats, helmets, and safety belts.

Sports and recreational equipment including ballet or tap dancing shoes, athletic gloves, goggles, and shin guards.

Furniture

Any systems, electronics, or software used for recreational purposes.

Video games that are not of educational value.

Magazines, newspapers, and periodicals sold in no-bound form.

For more information about the tax holiday, visit the Alabama Department of Revenue website or contact Auburn’s Revenue Office at 334-501-7239.