Auburn names four new members to Alumni Association Board of Directors

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Alumni Association recently named four new members to the Auburn Alumni Board of Directors. Joe Dalton, class of 1982 of Slocumb, Angela Smith Jenkins, class of 1994 of Montgomery, Chastity Stevenson Westry, class of 1997 of Hoover, and Ashley Robinett, class of 2001 of Mountain Brook now serve on the Board with their predecessors.

Joe Dalton is an independent pharmacy owner who graduated from Harrison School of Pharmacy. He serves as the director of pharmacy for Flowers Hospital in Dothan, he is also the chair of the Harrison School of Pharmacy Dean’s Advisory Council.

Dalton is very involved with Auburn associations and societies; He is a member of the Auburn University 1856 Society, Tigers Unlimited Talon Society and the Auburn Pharmacy Alumni Association. You could say that Dalton is a great fit for this board as he is very involved with Auburn and is an avid supporter of them. He even attends all their games, whether it be a home game or an away game. Joe Dalton is a lifetime member of the Auburn Alumni Association.

Angela Smith Jenkins attended Auburn on a Presidential Academic Scholarship. She began her career as an environmentalist with the Alabama Department of Public Health where she developed and implemented several educational and community outreach programs.

She serves as a member of the Auburn University Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs Leadership Council and the Leadership Council for the College of Sciences and Mathematics. She is a member of the War Eagle Society, the George Petrie Society, the ODMA Warren Society, the 1915 Society and the 1856 Society. Angela Jenkins is a lifetime member of the Auburn Alumni Association.

Chastity Stevenson Westry earned a Bachelor of Science in agri-business and economics from Auburn and completed her MBA in executive education at Northwestern University.

Westry serves on the boards for Children’s Village and Leadership Hoover and has worked for more than 20 years as an executive leader in agriculture and consumer packaged goods. She remains active at Auburn, where she has funded an endowed student scholarship in honor of her grandparents. Chasity Westry is a lifetime member of the Auburn Alumni Association.

Ashley Robinett earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a minor in business from Auburn.

She is currently vice president of corporate real estate for Alabama Power, where she is responsible for managing the company’s land holdings in support of business objectives through land management, acquisition and sales. Robinett is the recipient of the 2019 Auburn Alumni Association’s Young Alumni Achievement Award and the 2018 Outstanding Young Auburn Engineer award by Auburn’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering. She is a life member of the Auburn Alumni Association.