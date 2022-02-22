Auburn University launches program to help with prospective student visit expenses

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Interested in visiting Auburn University, but need help paying for it? The University might be able to help.

University officials announced the Experience Auburn Travel Award program Tuesday, saying it will be funded during Tiger Giving Day on Feb. 23. Through the Office of Admissions, staff will select several students who meet specific criteria and work with them to offset travel expenses, including transportation, lodging, and meals while visiting campus – a preference will be given to those admitted seniors, students who are the first in their families to pursue a four-year degree, and those who reside in a highly rural county.

High school juniors and seniors selected will be invited to campus for a personalized campus visit experience.

AU has also announced other efforts to increase access to higher education:

Any valedictorian or salutatoriaton from an accredited Alabama school with 50 or more graduates qualifies for automatic admission

Through Auburn First, students who complete at least six credit hours of Auburn-approved dual-enrollment credit and maintain a 3.0 GPA or better by Aug. 15 of their senior year receive automatic admission and tuition waivers as needed

Auburn has also joined the Common App, which simplifies the college application process by allowing students to fill out one application and send it to universities of their choosing

Since joining the Common App, Auburn has received more than 31,000 applications through the tool.