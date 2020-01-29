Auburn University shows off new collegiate license plate, funds freshman scholarships

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University is showing off a new license plate design, available for sale now. Purchasing the new plate funds freshman scholarships through the state’s “License to Learn” Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Last year, almost $2 million in scholarships were awarded through the fund.

“The Auburn University ‘License to Learn’ program was initiated in 1988, and since then more than $35 million has been raised to support students through academic scholarships. Alumni and friends of Auburn can easily join this effort by purchasing a tag for their vehicle in the state of Alabama. Help us send more students to Auburn as well as promote Auburn on our highways,” said Gretchen VanValkenburg, vice president for alumni affairs.

Every five years, Alabama requires universities to change their license plate designs. First time purchasers can buy the new design for $55, plus $24.25 from local tag offices in Alabama.

“Tag renewals for subsequent years of the same design and characters will be $50 in addition to the normal tag cost. Collegiate license plates may be purchased at any time, regardless of the individual’s tag renewal month,” according to university officials.

You can purchase the new license plate online from Auburn University.