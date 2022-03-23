(STACKER) – Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

More News from WRBL

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Alabama using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. The University of West Alabama (Livingston)

– Acceptance rate: 35% (860-1020 SAT)

– Net Price: $15,383

#9. University of South Alabama (Mobile)

– Acceptance rate: 79% (1030-1220 SAT)

– Net Price: $13,624

#8. Jacksonville State University (Jacksonville)

– Acceptance rate: 55% (930-1160 SAT)

– Net Price: $10,689

#7. University of Mobile (Mobile)

– Acceptance rate: 46% (1010-1160 SAT)

– Net Price: $21,847

#6. Birmingham-Southern College (Birmingham)

– Acceptance rate: 54% (1110-1310 SAT)

– Net Price: $23,452

#5. The University of Alabama in Huntsville (Huntsville)

– Acceptance rate: 83% (1240-1490 SAT)

– Net Price: $15,118

#4. Samford University (Birmingham)

– Acceptance rate: 83% (1070-1250 SAT)

– Net Price: $30,695

#3. The University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa)

– Acceptance rate: 83% (1080-1340 SAT)

– Net Price: $20,623

#2. University of Alabama – Birmingham (Birmingham)

– Acceptance rate: 74% (1090-1360 SAT)

– Net Price: $17,068

#1. Auburn University (Auburn)

– Acceptance rate: 81% (1150-1320 SAT)

– Net Price: $23,562