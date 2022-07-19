BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — School is right around the corner for many students but The Birmingham City School System is still working to fill several positions before the start of a new school year.

Birmingham City Schools needs to fill over 100 positions and with school starting back in just about three weeks, school leaders are eager to find qualified teachers.

Right now there are about 160 teacher openings. There is also a need for substitutes, custodians and bus drivers.

Human resource officer Jenikka Oglesby said openings are across the board but there is a high need for middle and high school teachers. Oglesby said with the recent Praxis gridline changes there are options for those looking to get into teaching.

“Right now there are different pathways to teach and so we are just asking candidates to come and have a conversation with us to see what is the most appropriate pathway to you engaged in the education field,” Oglesby said.

Oglesby said they will be hosting several small job fairs over the next few weeks.

Birmingham City Schools students go back to class August 8.