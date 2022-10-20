COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – October is National Principals Month. To celebrate, here is an article about Lower School Principal Steve Pate of Calvary Christian School in Columbus.

As the lower school principal, Pate oversees about 400 students in grades kindergarten through six. This is his 24th year in his current position.

“I was actually working in curriculum and gifted education at Department of Defense schools … and my child was going here,” he said. “I got interested in the school and to follow up with their curriculum here. So I just came on board here 24 years ago.”

Pate said he wanted to be a school principal so he could have a positive impact on more kids than he could have as a teacher. He previously saw the position as an exciting challenge.

You may find it surprising that Pate now considers his job “very easy.” He attributed this to working with great students, parents and teachers. He said that the lower school has an “outstanding” team of teachers that meet with him to discuss concerns and ideas.

“We support each other, and we stay very much involved with the parents,” he said.

Pate said he aims to be the type of principal who knows his school’s students and their needs.

Pate’s favorite things about his job are interacting with students and directing them as they grow. He said the lower school is like a family.

“And I had to go through some pretty rough times health-wise with the family, with my wife,” he said. “And the children rallied behind me and really asked questions and were very concerned.”

A major challenge Pate faces with his job is keeping current with social media and technology.

“Our motto is ‘Teach the whole child the whole truth,’” he said. “So part of that is social media, technology, anything dealing with that. It changes so rapidly that we really have to stay on top of this. And we have a team of people that this is what [they] do … and they just briefed me on the situation – to know what’s happening, the current trends, the current pitfalls, the current dangers.”

Pate said Calvary Christian teaches kids how to use social media safely.

“We model it,” he said. “We do it in class, and we partner with the parents and keep them abreast of everything that’s going on here at the school.”

If he’s known for anything at Calvary Christian School, Pate believes it’s for making school enjoyable.

“[If] we can’t have fun and come to school and learn, then we don’t need to be here,” he said.

Pate said he is “adamant” about making school peaceful and safe.