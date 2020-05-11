Central High School to host multiple ceremonies for 2020 grads

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Starting May 11 and each night through May 15, Central High School will host graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020.

At 7 p.m. CDT each night, ceremonies will be held in Garret-Harrison Stadium. The stadium will open at 6 p.m. to let families in, with tickets to be given out at Central High School. Anyone without tickets will not be allowed inside.

Tickets will be given out at Central High School, with each graduating student allowed to have a total of four guests. Stadium seating will be marked.

The events will not be open to the public, according to officials.

Attendees are encouraged to continue practicing the social distancing guidelines set by the Governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey.

The City of Phenix City says it is not liable for anyone contracting an illness or getting sick and each attendee is responsible for their own well-being.