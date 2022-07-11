LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Chambers County School District announced it would host a “Back-To-School Expo” for students of all ages enrolled in Chambers County Schools. The expo will be held on July 14-18.

The school districts will host multiple vendors who offer clothing permissible for the upcoming school year under the newly approved board dress code revisions for students and their families to purchase.

The “Back-To-School Expo” will be held at two different sites, which the school district says will “make it easier for families to attend.”

Additionally, vendors participating in the event will offer “cost-saving incentives for participating families.”

The first site will be located in the gymnasium of Bob Harding Shawmut Elementary School in Valley, Alabama. The event will be open to interested participants from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 14-16. All visitors can participate with purchases through Alabama’s tax-free weekend incentives for back-to-school shopping.

The second site will be located at the ALFA Building in Lafayette, Alabama, from July 17-18. The event will be open to interested participants from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 17 and from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 18.

The following venders providing discounted clothing options will be present at the event: