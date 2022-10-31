PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) in Phenix City, Alabama has partnered with Miles College, located in Fairfield, Alabama, to create scholarship opportunities and help students earn bachelor’s degrees, according to a CVCC press release.

Their agreement contains four components –

A collaborative, seamless transfer process

Scholarship eligibility

Reverse transfer credit

Student services

“We are extremely excited to enter into an articulation agreement with Miles College,” said CVCC President Jackie Screws. “We are committed to providing students with the tools they need to be successful. It is especially exciting to be able to offer our students scholarship opportunities through this agreement.”

CVCC students will be considered for admissions to Miles College after they earn Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degrees with up to 64 semester hours transferring. CVCC students will also have to have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0.

“We are committed to providing a quality education here at CVCC and lay a strong foundation to set students up for success as they enter their next phase,” said Dean of Instruction Nicole Jackson.

The press release says the partnership “will provide reciprocal privileges for use of Miles College’s Library Resource Center, College and Career Center as well as admission to athletic events.” It will also create opportunities for advising at both colleges.

“We are extremely pleased and happy to enter into this agreement,” said Bobbie Knight, president of Miles College. “The partnership will provide a solid educational pathway for our next generation leaders. Miles College students, faculty and staff eagerly await the arrival of our Golden Bear students.”

There will be an official signing ceremony for the agreement on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. EST in the Instructional and Performing Arts Center at CVCC.