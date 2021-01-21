College Board eliminating SAT essay and subject tests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The College Board has decided to get rid of their optional SAT essay and subject tests.

The changes are a result of the board moving towards streamlining their standardized tests. The effort has been accelerated by the pandemic.

“Even though the essay part or subject tests weren’t required, a lot of students felt the need and the pressure to do those things for college admissions,” Kimberly Voltz, Center Director for Columbus Sylvan Learning, said. “They’re trying to kind of relieve some of that pressure and anxiety and maybe level that playing field for a lot of students.”

For summer of 2020 to fall of 2021 admissions, the pandemic has already led many schools to temporarily step away from requiring college-readiness exams.

In California, the UC school system has even moved towards removing SAT and ACT scores from the admissions process beyond the pandemic.

“We have not required standardized testing because students didn’t have access to the tests,” Sallie McMullin, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management at Columbus State University, said. “Hopefully this is going to give us data going forward that we can say ‘How did those students do?’’

Columbus State University will look out for whether or not incoming students are able to be as successful as those who enrolled with standardized test scores.

Students registered for the subject tests will be refunded, and people registered for the optional essay will be able to take the exam through June of 2021 before it disappears.