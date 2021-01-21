 

College Board eliminating SAT essay and subject tests

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The College Board has decided to get rid of their optional SAT essay and subject tests. 

The changes are a result of the board moving towards streamlining their standardized tests. The effort has been accelerated by the pandemic.

“Even though the essay part or subject tests weren’t required, a lot of students felt the need and the pressure to do those things for college admissions,” Kimberly Voltz, Center Director for Columbus Sylvan Learning, said. “They’re trying to kind of relieve some of that pressure and anxiety and maybe level that playing field for a lot of students.”

For summer of 2020 to fall of 2021 admissions, the pandemic has already led many schools to temporarily step away from requiring college-readiness exams. 

In California, the UC school system has even moved towards removing SAT and ACT scores from the admissions process beyond the pandemic. 

“We have not required standardized testing because students didn’t have access to the tests,” Sallie McMullin, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management at Columbus State University, said. “Hopefully this is going to give us data going forward that we can say ‘How did those students do?’’ 

Columbus State University will look out for whether or not incoming students are able to be as successful as those who enrolled with standardized test scores.

Students registered for the subject tests will be refunded, and people registered for the optional essay will be able to take the exam through June of 2021 before it disappears.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 52°

Friday

57° / 38°
Rain
Rain 97% 57° 38°

Saturday

61° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 61° 43°

Sunday

58° / 54°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 58° 54°

Monday

71° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 71° 56°

Tuesday

69° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 13% 69° 48°

Wednesday

58° / 51°
Rain
Rain 69% 58° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

8 PM
Cloudy
18%
60°

59°

9 PM
Cloudy
21%
59°

59°

10 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

58°

11 PM
Showers
47%
58°

57°

12 AM
Light Rain
73%
57°

56°

1 AM
Light Rain
97%
56°

56°

2 AM
Rain
98%
56°

55°

3 AM
Rain
89%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
99%
55°

54°

5 AM
Rain
99%
54°

54°

6 AM
Rain
96%
54°

53°

7 AM
Rain
96%
53°

53°

8 AM
Rain
97%
53°

53°

9 AM
Rain
94%
53°

53°

10 AM
Rain
89%
53°

54°

11 AM
Rain
88%
54°

54°

12 PM
Rain
75%
54°

55°

1 PM
Light Rain
67%
55°

55°

2 PM
Light Rain
61%
55°

56°

3 PM
Showers
57%
56°

57°

4 PM
Showers
42%
57°

56°

5 PM
Few Showers
31%
56°

55°

6 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
54°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories