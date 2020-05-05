Columbus High School staff throw a cap and gown pick up parade for their seniors

Columbus High school seniors may not be getting the graduation experience they wanted, but their teachers and principal Dr. Marvin Crumbs say it all doesn’t have to end on a bad note.

“We wanted to do as much as we could in a limited contact environment so we had to get our caps and gowns, but we wanted to do something a little bit more in a celebration mindset,” Dr. Crumbs said.

Seniors were welcomed back to campus with pom poms and banners to commemorate their four years of hard work. Members of the alumni association were also there to personally invite them to be part of their group.

“I appreciate them being out here because I know they’re putting their health at risk because they don’t know who has the virus, who doesn’t have it and they are taking precautions, but it’s still dangerous for them to be out here so we appreciate what they’re doing,” Carson Johnson, graduating senior said.

Columbus High’s virtual graduation is scheduled for the end of May. Locke Adams says instead of presenting his valedictorian speech in front of his class, he says he’ll have to record it beforehand. Adams says although it’s not the most ideal situation, the memories over the last four years make up for it.

“I think the most cherished memory will just be the people and you know walking through the halls everyday and seeing everyone that you know just getting to go class everyday and have a great day,” Adams said.

Even though the coronavirus outbreak left many things up in the air for seniors, they say it doesn’t change the fact that they will always be a Blue Devil.

Crumbs says they are still unsure if they will do a live graduation for the students this summer. He says it all depends on what’s safe in regards to COVD-19.

Friday is the last day students will have to complete assignments. Grades will be entered on May 13th.