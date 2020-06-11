Columbus State postpones Spring 2020 commencement again due to COVID-19 restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University has postponed their Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies for the second time, citing crowd sizes and COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

The original graduation date was scheduled for May 16th but due to the coronavirus pandemic was postponed to August 8th.

In the email announcing this decision, Columbus State University stated

“We regret having to cancel the ceremony, but the safety of our graduates, their families, faculty, and staff must remain our number one priority. Other times and dates for the ceremony are being considered but with the fluid situation of the pandemic, nothing has been confirmed. We will be in touch when a definitive decision is made.

This was not an easy decision, but please know that the Cougar family is proud of the accomplishments of our graduates and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

​A new graduation date has not yet been determined.