Columbus State student honored by Board of Regents

Today Columbus State University senior Samantha Thompson was recognized during the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents Meeting. Thompson, a nursing major, was selected as CSU’s 2020 Academic Recognition Day representative.

Every university in the University System of Georgia selects a student to represent their university on Academic Recognition Day at the state capital.

Thompson has maintained a 4.0 GPA during her collegiate career and has received numerous awards. She is the recipient of several academic honors including:

The Zell Miller HOPE scholarship

The Griffin nursing scholarship

The Christophil nursing scholarship

The Art of Nursing Award

The Katherine and LeGrand Elebash Scholarship

As a freshman, Thompson was awarded a scholarship to be compete with CSU’s competitive cheerleading team for which she was involved with for a year.

During her first year in the nursing program at CSU, Thompson was elected as the Legislative Director of the Student Nurses’ Association.

Thompson has also volunteered with national programs such as Habitat for Humanity and Walk for Alzheimer’s, as well as the local Soldier Marathon and Columbus’s Let’s Grow STEAM Youth Expo.

In May, 2019, Thompson accepted a position at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital working in the Student Nurse Apprentice Program. Later this spring, Thompson will be studying abroad with CSU’s School of Nursing in Ireland on a scholarship.

“As CSU’s Academic Recognition Day representative, Thompson will receive a letter of commendation from the Chancellor and signed resolutions from the Georgia Senate and House of Representatives”, says the University.

Thompson was honored during the Board of Regents meeting and lunch on Feb. 11.