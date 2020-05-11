Columbus State to confer degrees virtually for spring 2020 graduates on May 15

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University will hold a virtual ceremony to confer degrees to its spring 2020 graduates on May 15.

At 3:30 on May 15, Columbus State will host a virtual graduation program, open for families and graduates to watch online. The ceremony will be viewable at CSU’s website.

The change to a virtual ceremony comes as COVID-19 caused the Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremonies to be postponed, due to CDC guidance.

The University System of Georgia is aiming to reopen campuses at the 26 state institutions by August. CSU also has plans to host an in-person graduation ceremony on August 8. If that ceremony is cancelled due to other circumstances, the university will include a ceremony for spring graduates during the December commencement program.

“We are deeply proud of this very special class of students, who have overcome great odds to complete their degree during this challenging time,” said President Chris Markwood. “There are few experiences that are as important to them — and us — than celebrating their graduation together. We are disappointed that we can’t be physically present to do that this month, but we look forward to our virtual ceremony this week and our delayed in-person ceremony scheduled for August.”