Columbus State University adds extra safety measures as students move into dorms

This is Welcome Week for students at Columbus State University which means students are back on campus. For some students, this is their first time being away from home and others it’s their first time being back since the start of the pandemic.

With that in mind, there are extra guidelines in place to keep everyone safe. The move in process is operating by appointment only. Each student can have up to two guests help them move in to their rooms.

Community Advisors moved in August 1st. Maddie Kalk says as a community advisor they plan to still engage with their residents, but they are also encouraging social distancing.

“The rest of the school year it’s no guests at all. That includes residents from other rooms coming to visit them. If you are in your room you have to stay in your space and you can’t go to someone else’s space is basically what we’re trying to say,” Kalk said.

When students opened their room doors there was some CSU apparel waiting for them which included a mask. Masks will be required in the dorms and throughout campus.