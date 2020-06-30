Columbus State University offers advice on enrolling for fall 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Students who want to start Columbus State University this fall have a couple of important assignments already.

The first thing: get in those admission applications.

“From now through August 15, there’s no application fee, so we definitely encourage students to take advantage of that opportunity,” said Sallie McMullin, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management. “Have the high school send transcripts.”

Also, it’s important get the federal student financial aid application– or FAFSA– submitted.

“Certainly high school students [need to submit it]. But we also welcome adult learners and graduate students and encourage all to be doing that right now,” McMullin said.

And whether you’re straight out of high school or applying for graduate studies, the pandemic brought about a huge change: Standardized test scores are not required for admission.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for somebody who has a strong academic record, based on transcripts alone, to apply and to be admitted and to start here in the fall,” McMullin said.

When asked whether students will be expected to take standardized tests such as the SAT and GRE at a later date, McMullin replied, “No, no. In the education field because of some certification things, they’ll have to take some type of test at some point, and some were able to use an SAT score to exempt that. But that would be the population that would have to do that at some point.”

Above all, CSU says it wants the community to know, no matter what the pandemic brings in the coming weeks, classes, in some form, will be going on this fall.

While fall semester starts August 17, it’s important to note those enrolled in the Cybersecurity Nexus program start on August 4.

If you have any questions about enrolling at CSU, McMullin invites you to contact her via email or call the school.