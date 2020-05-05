Columbus State University prepares for face-to-face instruction in fall 2020, if USG, health officials allow it

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University announced the formation of a Return To Campus Task Force to develop plans for the university returning to in-person instruction for the fall 2020 semester.
The Task Force would prepare for returning face-to-face classes if the University System of Georgia and other public health officials authorize a return to campus.
“I am incredibly proud of the way our faculty, staff, and students quickly adjusted to online learning in the spring and summer semesters. They have exemplified creativity, innovation, compassion, and adaptability,” said CSU President Chris Markwood. “Now it is time for us to begin plans to reunite. I’m confident and optimistic that we will return to campus an even stronger and closer community than ever before. The safety of our entire campus community and the educational success of our students will remain our top priority as we navigate this new path forward.”
As previously announced, the Maymester and Summer semesters will be online only.