Columbus State University’s Oxbow Meadows to Receive Grant from Wells Fargo Foundation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University’s Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center was awarded a grant by The Wells Fargo Foundation to support STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) learning at Title I schools and will benefit several schools located close to the Learning Center.

The $4,000 grant will give students access to experiences that will make up for the inability to travel on field trips due to the coronavirus pandemic. The activities will include video elements that support the Georgia Standards of Excellence in this regard. In addition, this new project will help K-12 educators continue to engage students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now, more than ever, there is the need to support our local teachers with ways to engage their students and advance learning,” said Dr. Michael Dentzau, Oxbow Meadows’ director.

The Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center is a non-profit organization that exists to educate, inspire, and empower all people, with a focus on those who have limited access to nature, by helping them engage their environment.

The Wells Fargo Foundation continues to serve non-profits across the nation to address issues such as diversity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability.