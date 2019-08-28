Columbus Tech and Georgia Southwestern team up for a new healthcare program

Columbus Technical College and Georgia Southwestern University in Americus have teamed up for a new Long-Term Care Management program. The program will prepare students for careers providing care to seniors and those with disabilities, a rapidly expanding healthcare field. The articulation agreement ensures credits acquired at Columbus Tech will transfer to Georgia Southwestern, creating a pipeline for students who begin their studies at Columbus Tech.

“Columbus Tech’s mission is to prepare students to meet the workforce needs with certificates, diplomas, associate degrees, and transfer opportunities to four-year programs. This articulation agreement provides a transfer opportunity that meets a significant workforce needs, and it is a win-win for the students and the colleges,” said Martha Ann Todd, Interim President at CTC.

Columbus Tech students interested in pursuing the new Long-Term Care Management Bachelor of Science program at GSW must first complete 60 hours of core course credit, in subjects including English and lab sciences, earning grades of “C” or better.

According to GSW’s website, this new interdisciplinary degree “prepares graduates to assist patients and families to connect with community resources, the transition from hospital to home, and manage the care of residents in an institutional setting.”

“The articulation agreement with Columbus Technical College will provide a new healthcare career pathway for CTC students who will, after degree completion, be critical and essential employees for Georgia’s healthcare workforce,” said Dr. Leisa Easom, Associate Dean for Health Sciences at GSW. “We are excited about the promising outcomes for these students and the future health of Georgians.”