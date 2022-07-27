COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Columbus Technical College (CTC) announced it would host a “Back to School Bash,” a community-wide event designed to provide school supplies for students for the upcoming school year.

The event will also provide opportunities for prospective students and their families to learn about programs CTC offers in Business, General Studies, Health Science, Nursing, and Professional and Technical Services.

According to a CTC news release, the CTC Student Leadership Council will provide local “K-12 students with free book bags, school supplies, music, food, and a welcoming atmosphere.”

Program staff members will also be present at the event to provide information about CTC’s program areas and perform live demonstrations.

Attendees of the “Back to School Bash” event will also receive the following:

Assistance with fall registration

Waived Application fees

Free books for all students and no cost tuition for Hope Career Grant programs of study

Opportunity to win a $500 gift card

Access to Department of Public Health (DPH) COVID-19 Vaccination/Booster Clinic

The event will be held on July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Carl Patrick Hall Building located on the Columbus Technical College campus.