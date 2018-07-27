COLUMBUS: Tri-City Back to School Bash donation drive

The Muscogee County School District will be holding a school supply donation drive to help students in need prepare for the 2018 -2019 school year.
MCSD is asking anyone who is interested in donating school supplies to show up to these three locations listed on the flyer below.
- Columbus Public Library
- 3000 Macon Road
- June 30, 2018, and July 21, 2018
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Walmart
- 6475 Gateway Road
- August 4, 2018
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Muscogee County Public Education Center
- 2960 Macon Road
- July 2, 2018 – August 2, 2018
- A donation box will be available in the lobby
Muscogee County School District Elementary School Basic Supply List for 2018-2019 School year can be found here:
Muscogee County School District Middle School Basic Supply List for 2018-2019 School year can be found here: