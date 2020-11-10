CSU announces new Master of Arts degree for Communication

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University announced a new degree track for graduate students has been approved by the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents.

A 30-hour Master of Arts in Communication was approved during the November BOR meeting and is now seeking final approval from Columbus State’s accrediting body, The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

The new master’s program will have two concentrations, Strategic Communication Management and Creative Services Management. University officials say that the courses offered will enhance graduates’ marketability in multiple industries, including public relations, corporate communication, and creative media production.

Applications are now open for the Fall 2021 semester for students enrolling in post-graduate education.

The accreditation of the new MA program would be the culmination of a process that started in Fall 2019, according to a release from CSU.

Columbus State says they first began developing plans for the program by using a market analysis of regional Communication master’s programs and focus groups made up of communication professionals and local leaders. Both concentrations are expected to serve students seeking to advance in the top 10 high demand career areas with growth potential in the region.

“We are grateful to the many community partners whose contributions are incorporated into our graduate curriculum. We are eager to expand our popular BA program and provide a graduate degree that expands management potential for our graduates while supporting ongoing Columbus 2025 workforce development initiatives,” Communications Department Chair Dr. Danna Gibson said.

According to the new program’s Graduate Program Coordinator, Dr. Sarah Smith-Frigerio, the concentration areas were developed to meet the needs of both traditional graduate students as well as working professionals.

“Students in our master’s program will be able to hone their professional skills and make themselves more marketable for positions within the field of communication while continuing to work. We have built a lot of flexibility into the program to meet these student’s needs. Students will be able to complete the program on a part-time or full-time basis and many classes will be offered in the evenings, online, and even during the weekends,” Smith-Frigerio said.