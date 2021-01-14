CSU biology professor named to list of 1,000 Inspiring Black Scientists

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University Biology Professor Dr. Monica Frazier has been named to the 2020 list of “1,000 Inspiring Black Scientists” by the Community of Scholars. Frazier is also the interim Director of the Biology Department at Columbus State’s College of Letters and Sciences.

“I am very honored to be included in this publication. It wasn’t until college that I started to see people of color conducting scientific research and pursuing careers in STEM,” said Frazier. “It is my sincere hope that this publication convinces thousands of students of color from kindergarten and beyond that a career in STEM is attainable and that we, STEM professionals of color, do indeed exist!”

Frazier has worked at CSU since 2006, originally serving as an Associate Professor. In 2018, she became the Director of the Southwest Georgia Louis Stokes Alliances for Minority Participation, an organization aimed at increasing the number of qualified, underrepresented minorities who receive undergraduate and graduate degrees in STEM.

A graduate of Alabama State University, Frazier earned a bachelor of science in chemistry and a Ph.D. in virology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham before completing her postdoctoral work at the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

Frazier’s academic research focuses on identifying chermotherapeutic agents against cancer, with research that began with a focus on studies of dibenzoylmethane (DBM) and prostate cancer.

“As a scientist, educator, leader and mentor, Dr. Frazier makes a positive impact on the lives of our students everyday,” added Dr. Deborah Bordelon, provost and vice president. “She has a strong commitment to making sure underrepresented students see themselves succeeding in the STEM fields. Being recognized for her work as an inspiring scientist is truly a well deserved honor. We are all so proud of Dr. Frazier.”

Beginning in January 2021, Frazier serves as the interim director of the Biology Department at CSU, according to university officials.