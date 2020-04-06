CSU summer classes impacted by Coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The coronavirus is impacting more than just spring courses at Columbus State University. The University System of Georgia and CSU have decided that online instruction will continue into May and summer semesters.

Registration for summer classes reopened today after the university adjusted some in person classes into the required online format and added them to the new rotation schedules.

The announcement comes after CSU cancelled graduation ceremonies for the Class of Spring 2020 and all Maymester and summer study abroad programs.

The virus has also impacted students and faculty in other ways from how they learn to how they live.