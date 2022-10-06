COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University (CSU) and Columbus Technical College (CTC) recently signed an agreement that will provide CTC students, staff and their families membership access to CSU’s Student Recreation Center and Intramural Sports programs, according to a CTC press release. These people can now become members of the recreation center for $8 a day or $22 a month, the same rate paid by CSU employees, retirees and alumni.

CSU’s Student Recreation Center opened in 2011 and measures 106,000 square feet. It offers various exercise options such as weights, a running track, basketball, racquetball, a climbing wall and a pool with a lazy river. The recreation center also offers various fitness classes.

For an additional $67 per semester, CTC students can participate in CSU’s intramurals and club sports.

The press release says that “CSU offers a wide range of semester-long intramural sports, tournaments and events including basketball, bass fishing, dodgeball, equestrian activities, flag and tackle football, lacrosse, soccer, rugby, ultimate frisbee and volleyball.”

“We are excited to give CTC students the opportunity to develop themselves physically,” said CTC president Martha Ann Todd “Partnering with Columbus State to help keep students fit is another way that we are investing in the overall wellness of scholars who choose to attend CTC. With CSU, we are leading the way by promoting overall student health as we work together to create strong and vibrant members of the Chattahoochee Valley workforce community.”

This is not the first time CSU and CTC have worked together to bring new educational opportunities to area resident.

“Columbus-area students benefit from two outstanding pathways to achieve their academic and vocational goals,” said Dr. John M. Fuchko III, interim president of CSU. “What I’m especially excited about are the conversations occurring on how CSU and Columbus Technical College can build on those pathways to benefit area students and the regional business community that will ultimately employ those students after they graduate.”

“Reaching across the aisle in this way to ensure that students receive everything they want and need to build a successful career and future for their families should be the standard in education,” Todd said. “We also want to help visualize a pathway for those interested in a four-year experience by giving them direct access to a community partner university dedicated to articulating a smooth transfer from CTC to CSU.”

The press release states that these efforts include “building on existing transfer agreements that will make it easier for CTC students with associate degrees to pursue a bachelor’s degree in the same or an allied field at Columbus State.” Additionally, it states that “Fuchko and Todd are also exploring additional ways in which the two institutions can better recruit and retain Chattahoochee Valley-area students as a way of bolstering the region’s workforce talent.”

Click here for more information about CSU’s campus recreation programs.